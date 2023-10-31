12 best places to meet Santa with the kids in and around Glasgow

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and as we begin to enter November, we can no longer put off the conversations about Christmas as the countdown has officially begun.
Once the pumpkins have been carved and the Halloween decorations have been put away, attention very swiftly turns to Christmas as you start to think about your big plan of action for the festive season.
If you have kids at home, one of the essentials is to get a visit to see Santa sorted. Mr Claus is expected to be busy this year, and although you could just join a queue at your local shopping centre, why not plan ahead or try something a little different this year? These 12 spots in and around Glasgow are the perfect places to get into the Christmas spirit.
1. St. Enoch Centre
Santa’s elves will be on hand to welcome families and help little ones write their letter to Santa before meeting Santa in his magical Grotto and receiving a special gift at the St Enoch Centre this Christmas. £10 from every ticket sold will go directly to Glasgow’s Spirit of Christmas to help local children, who are affected by hardship and poverty, wake up to a gift on Christmas Day.
2. Dobbie’s Glasgow
Children will be welcomed by Santa’s elves who will take them through a Christmas tree forest spotting magical characters along the way, before making a special item to take home. Once they’ve spent time with Santa’s elves, they’ll get the chance to meet Santa Claus himself.
3. Breakfast with Santa at Hampden Park
Treat the kids to an unforgettable experience at the home of Scottish football. The morning will include a visit and present from Santa as well as a behind the scenes dressing room tour.
4. My Shawlands Christmas Event
Head down to Langside Halls for the Christmas tree lights switch on and afterwards meet Santa in his grotto on Friday 1 December.