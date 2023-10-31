12 best places to meet Santa with the kids in and around Glasgow

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and as we begin to enter November, we can no longer put off the conversations about Christmas as the countdown has officially begun.

Once the pumpkins have been carved and the Halloween decorations have been put away, attention very swiftly turns to Christmas as you start to think about your big plan of action for the festive season .

If you have kids at home, one of the essentials is to get a visit to see Santa sorted. Mr Claus is expected to be busy this year, and although you could just join a queue at your local shopping centre, why not plan ahead or try something a little different this year? These 12 spots in and around Glasgow are the perfect places to get into the Christmas spirit.