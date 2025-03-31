Princes Square welcomes new upmarket homeware shop in Glasgow City Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new shop has opened in Princes Square this week

M Core, the Pan-European commercial property collective, is delighted to announce that Knock Nook has officially joined the thriving Princes Square by M scheme, adding yet another exciting brand to Glasgow’s shopping and leisure destination.

Knock Nook, a stylish gift and homeware retailer, has opened its doors in the heart of the city centre, taking an 855 sq ft unit on the first floor of Princes Square by M under a 10-year lease. With its beautifully curated selection of gifts, décor, and home essentials, Knock Nook is set to become a go-to destination for shoppers looking for unique and high-quality products.

Princes Square by M has gone from strength to strength over the past 12 months, welcoming an array of fantastic new brands, including & Other Stories, The Club House, and The Whisky Shop. Princes Square has also solidified its reputation as Glasgow’s ultimate food and drink hotspot with recent additionals including Launch Coffee and Zibibbo.

Launch Coffee offers home-baked filled cookies and a variety of sweet treats alongside great coffee, with every purchase helping to feed a child in the city of Glasgow. Zibibbo brings a sophisticated dining experience to Princes Square by M, showcasing a carefully curated menu of large and small plates with an exceptional selection of wines.

This Saturday (29th March) will also see the reopening of Space NK, which will be marked with a variety of special offers including an exclusive goodie bag for the first 100 customers in the queue. The beauty brand has expanded into unit 38 adding an additional 2,636 sq. ft to its existing unit.

Acquired by LCP, part of M Core, in January 2024, Princes Square by M continues to evolve as a premier retail and hospitality destination, offering a vibrant mix of high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Logan Lee, Co-founder and Chief Designer at Knock Nook said: “We are thrilled to bring Knock Nook to Prince's Square, a building full of history and glamour. This marks an exciting new chapter for us. We're looking forward to introducing Glasgow shoppers to a gift collection handmade by local artists and handpicked by our global buyer team. Not only will this support the local arts community, but it will also provide our shoppers with a truly distinctive shopping experience.”