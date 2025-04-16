Princess Royal visits Sense Scotland's Glasgow Support Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week, Scottish charity and social care provider Sense Scotland received a visit from their Patron, HRH The Princess Royal, to commemorate the charity’s 40th anniversary.

On Thursday, 10 April 2025, Her Royal Highness visited Sense Scotland’s Glasgow-based support centre, TouchBase Glasgow, where people with communication support needs and complex disabilities are supported.

Upon arrival, The Princess Royal was greeted by Sense Scotland’s Chief Executive Officer and a number of the organisation’s Trustees, before receiving a tour of the recently refurbished building.

As Patron, HRH The Princess Royal has a long history of supporting Sense Scotland: in 1991, she opened the charity’s Family Resource Centre in Glasgow; in 1997, she opened their supported living services in Coatbridge; and in the last twenty years, she has officially opened the organisation’s TouchBase Glasgow, TouchBase Lanarkshire, and TouchBase Dunbartonshire services in 2008, 2016, and 2022, respectively.

During last week’s visit, Her Royal Highness took the opportunity to observe a music session, in which people supported by Sense Scotland are provided with music as a tool to communicate, socialise and express themselves.

She then visited the charity’s Learning Hub - a three-year individualised programme (funded partly by the Glasgow Communities Fund) aimed at school leavers, aged 18 – 21, at risk of not entering a positive destination due to their complex additional support needs – where she met learners who attend the service, alongside service staff.

The Princess Royal also met members of the Glasgow Family Forum, hearing about the lived experiences of families of people supported by Sense Scotland.

Before finishing her visit to Sense Scotland, Her Royal Highness commenced Sense Scotland’s 40 th anniversary celebrations by cutting a cake specially made for the occasion, as a party attended by people supported by Sense Scotland, their families, and staff, began.

Angela Bonomy, Chief Executive Officer at Sense Scotland, said: “We had a lot of fun today when our Patron, The Princess Royal, visited TouchBase Glasgow to kick off Sense Scotland’s 40 th Anniversary celebrations. There was music, dancing, balloons, and cake – all you need for a great birthdayparty. And our very special royal visitor just topped it off perfectly.

“Thank you to the people we support, our staff, Trustees, families and friends for such a successful day.”

To find out more about Sense Scotland, visit www.sensescotland.org.uk.