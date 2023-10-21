Glasgow was granted its burgh charter in 1175 - meaning the city will celebrate its 850th anniversary in 2025, one senior councillor hopes to recognise the influence of women on Glasgow’s history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As Glasgow nears its 850th anniversary, the achievements of the city’s “forgotten women” should be celebrated in its streets, a senior councillor has said.

In 2025, Glasgow will mark the 850th year since it was granted the city’s burgh charter in 1175, with a 12-month programme of celebratory events currently being progressed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP councillor, Bailie Annette Christie has put forward a motion to next week’s full council calling for cross-party support for proposals recognising the “proud history of females in Glasgow’s civic and cultural life”.

Bailie Christie, who chairs Glasgow Life, said the anniversary celebrations in 2025 were the ideal opportunity to redress the imbalance in representations of female Glaswegians, including the contributions over the centuries by “forgotten women”.

Proposals include the naming of some streets and public spaces during the anniversary year, street art and murals across Glasgow celebrating women, and work exploring how Glasgow better recognises the contributions of its female citizens over the longer term.

Bailie Christie’s motion cites prominent Glaswegians including the political activists and rents strike organiser Mary Barbour, the parliamentarian Margot MacDonald, artists and designers Margaret and Frances Macdonald, pioneering virologist June Almeida and the aviator Winnie Drinkwater.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The motion states: “Council believes that there is a proud history of females in Glasgow’s civic and cultural life… and agrees that as part of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary celebrations in 2025 steps should be taken to recognise the contributions of eminent women.

The motion instructs the Council “to implement a symbolic renaming of civic spaces and selected streets in 2025; and investigate street art and murals in each ward which celebrate women and girls… and addresses the historical and democratic imbalance of women in the representation of Glasgow’s dynamic culture and heritage.”

Aerial view of the city of Glasgow, Scotland Pic: Claudio Divizia

Speaking on her motion, Bailie Christie, the SNP councillor for East Centre, said: “The public spaces we pass through every day are almost exclusively dedicated to men; the great, the good and sometimes the not-so-good.

“They are a constant reminder of the value society gives men. But where are the women? There’s only one statue of a woman in George Square, Queen Victoria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In 2025 we will mark 850 years since Glasgow became a Burgh of the Barony, providing an opportunity for the city to celebrate. In shaping the programme, we will ensure the stories of the people and communities of Glasgow are at its core, especially women and girls, and we will commit to telling their stories.

“As Glasgow works on a new City Development Plan it is important that we think about how to design more inclusive cities to reflect on the historical erasure of the women who have helped build our city, many of whom have also changed the world. Our young women need to see themselves reflected and respected throughout our city.”

The motion coincides with the United Nations International Day of the Girl Child which takes place annually on October 11.

It also celebrates the legacy of Glasgow’s international award-winning ‘Girls@COP26’ programme and the Girls4 Equality groups which meet regularly in schools to propose collective action on anti-racism through to women and girls in sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Fyeza Ikhlaq, who represents the Drumchapel ward and will second the motion, added: “In a city where the Council Leader, Chief Executive and many leadership positions are now held by women, it’s vital that we celebrate women’s contributions.

“That experience which women bring to leadership helps create policy and approaches that can be more inclusive, going beyond women to all those marginalised or excluded from the democratic process. Good policy for women is good policy for everyone.