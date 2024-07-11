Prominent city centre building near Glasgow Central bought over by Blue Lagoon
It has been announced that the former Tower Records building on Argyle Street has been bought over by the owner of the Blue Lagoon.
Blue Lagoon have however confirmed that the fish and chip shop chain do not intend to operate from the premises as they have a tenant lined up for the ground floor.
The B-listed building used to be occupied by Tower Records who closed their doors in 2002, with it latterly being taken over by That’s Entertainment which didn’t last too long as the company ceased trading in 2013 after being in the building for two years.
Tower Records was once one of Glasgow’s favourite record stores and is best remembered for hosting an impromptu gig from Bon Jovi at the window back in 1995.
Speaking to the Glasgow Times, Blue Lagoon said: "The building is iconic in the city and it has been regrettable that it has been empty for long over a decade.
"Our intention is to bring the full building back to life to enhance the area and the city centre in general. We see the property as a sleeping giant with lots of potential.
"We have a tenant lined up for the ground floor which will be confirmed in due course, and we are still assessing our options with regards to the upper floors."
