Glasgow was recognised as the first UNESCO City of Music in 2008, with it having a vibrant music scene spread across the city which caters for anyone.

A number of huge acts have been born in Glasgow with it being very little surprise that the city had some of the finest record shops going, throughout the decades. Bands such as Simple Minds, Primal Scream, Franz Ferdinand have all emerged from the Glasgow music scene with labels such as Alan Horne’s Postcard Records and Creation becoming legendary and writing their place in history.

There has always been a desire in Glasgow for ‘new’ music as we continually search for tunes and artists that we are yet to fall in love with with some acts even giving performances at some of these locations or heading in for a browse themselves.

Although vinyl records may have made a ‘comeback’ in recent years, in their heyday you could spend hours browsing through Glasgow’s record shops, long before the days of Spotify and other streaming services. Even though many of these shops are no longer with us, they still hold a special place in people’s hearts as before placing an album on your turntable, you may be transported back in time to the day you purchased the album for the first time.

1 . Tower Records Tower Records was once one of Glasgow’s favourite record stores which closed its doors in 2002. It was also the site of an impromptu gig from Bon Jovi at the window back in 1995. The building beside Hielanman’s Umbrella has been empty for several years.

2 . Lost Chord Lost Chord opened on Park Road in Glasgow’s West End in 1977 by Gordon MacKee and was the city’s oldest second-hand shop until it closed its doors almost ten years ago.

3 . Virgin Megastore Although many Glaswegian’s will have memories of the Virgin Megastore at the top of Buchanan Street which opened in 1999, the original premises was on Union Street, almost next door to HMV.