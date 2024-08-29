Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prominent Glasgow Southside nightclub has made the “difficult decision” to close its doors after more than 25 years.

The Shed in Shawlands took to social media to announce the closure of the nightclub, which has been a key part of Glasgow nightlife since opening in 1998. The nightclub will hold its last hurrah on 14 September with a Armasheddon night

Taking to social media, The Shed said: “It’s been 26 years since The Shed first opened in Shawlands. Since then, we’ve welcomed generations of Glaswegians through our doors. Some of you met your life partners here - others broke up with them. A few of you were barred (and still are), thousands went home without their black, leather, New Look jacket - size 10.

“Our biggest achievement will always be the army of Shed Babies that wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for this institution, so believe us when we say, this is a difficult message to write.

“After many sleepless nights (you think we’d be used to it by now) we’ve made the difficult decision to close the Shed Nightclub

“The iconic building, like its custodians, has aged and hospitality demands constant innovation, energy and support to keep going. It is no secret that this industry is struggling. A recent study suggests that, at its current rate, the UK may have no nightclubs by 2030.

“So, as we take a step back we hope to find the next generation to flourish at this Southside institution in some form, but it won’t be a nightclub.

“This place has meant so much to so many over the years, not least our amazing staff, who have contributed so much, thank you to everyone!”

The venue will lead up to the closure with a fortnight of events, starting with the Last Tartan Army Party on 5 September.

The building was originally established as Marlborough House in 1920 and became a category C listed building in 1992.