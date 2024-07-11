Proposal to demolish city centre office building for new student accomodation block

A Proposal of Application Notice has been put forward to Glasgow City Council’s planning department notifying them of plans to demolish a city centre office block to replace with student accomodation.
McLaren Property put forward the planning application notice last month, June 10, with intentions of putting forward a planning application in full following September 2.
If the scale of a development plan is classified as ‘National or Major’, applicants are required to undertake a pre-application consultation with the local community. This means that at least 12 weeks (3 months) before the planning application is submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) must be served to Glasgow City Council. McLaren Property informed the Council of their intentions with 285 Bath Street, the Berkeley House office block: The development would see the development / potential refurbishment of the existing building for a ‘mixed-use development’.
The new development would be principally ‘purpose-built’ student accomodation, with the ground floor used as commercial space.
