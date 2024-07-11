Berkeley House at 285 Bath Street would be demolished or potentially refurbished if plans go aheadBerkeley House at 285 Bath Street would be demolished or potentially refurbished if plans go ahead
Proposal to demolish city centre office building for new student accomodation block

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 09:59 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 10:00 BST

A Proposal of Application Notice has been put forward to Glasgow City Council’s planning department notifying them of plans to demolish a city centre office block to replace with student accomodation.

McLaren Property put forward the planning application notice last month, June 10, with intentions of putting forward a planning application in full following September 2.

If the scale of a development plan is classified as ‘National or Major’, applicants are required to undertake a pre-application consultation with the local community. This means that at least 12 weeks (3 months) before the planning application is submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) must be served to Glasgow City Council.  McLaren Property informed the Council of their intentions with 285 Bath Street, the Berkeley House office block: The development would see the development / potential refurbishment of the existing building for a ‘mixed-use development’.

The new development would be principally ‘purpose-built’ student accomodation, with the ground floor used as commercial space.

