Proposals put forward for 150 new homes at Gorbals Caledonia Road flats site

A new social housing estate on the site of soon-to-be demolished flats in the Gorbals could boast rooftop gardens and lower heating bills.

A consultation is underway on proposals for replacement homes to take the place of the high rise flats on Caledonia Road.

The two towers are due to be demolished in 2024 and 276 homes replaced with a mixture of one and two bedroom flats and some three and four bedroom homes.

A community room is also being considered as part of the plans, which could see 150 homes constructed. Existing tenants have been relocated.

The proposals look to also provide a number of places to live for larger families as well as people with mobility issues including residents who use wheelchairs.

New Gorbals Housing Association, responsible for building the new homes, has said: “All of the new homes will be energy efficient with the objective of reducing heating costs for tenants. Heating is likely to be by heat pumps and solar panels will be incorporated where possible.”

It added: “The mix of seven storey, four storey and two storey elements which reflects the existing buildings in the area, including the Silverfir Court Tracoba blocks, the Maisonette blocks and the new build developments on Old Rutherglen Road and Oregon Street.”