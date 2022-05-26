A derelict school site is set to be transformed into a multi-use community complex including new allotments after funding of £670,000 was awarded to an East End community group.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The land at Drumlochy Road, which has lain empty for at least 19 years, is set to become a space for allotments, play areas, educational spaces for local schools and may even include an amphitheatre or dog park.

The plans have been brought forward by the Ruchazie Development Trust who were granted the funding.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also secured £50,000 earlier in the year to help build allotments within the area which form part of the proposals are part of the Trust’s “Growing and Greening Ruchazie” which focuses on how this large piece of land can be used as a space for outdoor learning and play, continue to act as a key green corridor for wildlife within the Seven Lochs project area, and provide a number of spaces for community growing.

Studies carried out by the group have shown that since the primary schools that used to sit on the site were knocked down, the water vole population has flourished in the absence of human intervention, and the land now supports a variety of different wildlife including deer, migratory birds and heron.

During the pandemic the site saw an influx of fly-tipping incidents however, meaning it requires a considerable amount of work to be undertaken to ensure it can be safely accessed by the general public.

This vision and strategy is led directly by the local people who have established key local organisations such as a development trust, pantry and cafe and is part of a wider move to regenerate the north-east of Glasgow.

Former councillor Mandy Morgan who has helped move the project forward said: “This money is really transformational for the local area,

“The site has been derelict for 19 years and I have worked with the community to support this site back into usage providing a space that suits the needs of the community.

“The site will be multi-purpose, and there has already been £50,000 secured for allotments, which is sitting with the council for procurement, the further £670,000 will be used for various activities, including a play area for young people.

“There will be an educational space that the local schools can use and lots of colour to really utilise the space and make it fun. Some of the ideas include an amphitheatre and dog park.

“When I was elected in 2017 I really wanted to work with the community and bring the space to life. We have worked on the local history of the area and I would like to see this incorporated into the site. It’s really exciting to see this site being brought back into use.”