Pumpkin Patches of Glasgow: 8 of the best pumpkin picking patches near Glasgow

Halloween is about to hit us before you know it, and with spaces filling up fast as local farms get ready open their gates to the good folks of Scotland, it’s best to book in advance.
Tickets for the pumpkin picking patches are relatively inexpensive, usually not costing more than a tenner per person, and with some spots even hosting festivals complete with events, carving workshops, and even photoshoot opportunities.
Why pick a pumpkin from some box in the supermarket when you and your family could make a lasting memory out picking your own from the field.
1. East Yonderton Farm (25 mins)
East Yonderton Farm is near Glasgow Airport in Renfrew, and also offers strawberry and currant picking throughout the year too. You can book in with a photographer to get your pictures snapped while you're at it too. | East Yonderton Farm
2. Pumpkin Festival @ M&D's - 30 mins
Down at Scotland's theme park you can get involved with the pumpkin festival. Under 2's go free, and tickets cost: £8.95 per person includes a hot drink (no Pumpkin) and £11.50 per person ticket includes a pumpkin (no hot drink). | Contributed.
3. Pick a Pumpkin - 25 mins
Down in Neilston this pumpkin patch is free to book, all you have to do is pay what you pick. As well as picking your own pumpkin for Halloween, visitors can look forward to a play area, an assault course, face painting, glitter tattoos and rock painting. There will also be hot drinks available. | Pick a Pumpkin
4. Clyde Valley Family Park - 40 minutes
Running from 12th to 31st October 2024, with a free pumpkin picked from their field for every child. There's also set to be a fancy dress contest, Halloween hunt, and Clyde Valley's 'creepy corridor'. Tickets cost £7.95 per person and must be booked in advance. | Clyde Valley Family Park
