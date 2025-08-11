The statue was unveiled in 1854 to mark Queen Victoria's visit to the city some five years prior, and depicts the young monarch riding side saddle - it first stood in St Vincent Place before arriving in George Square in 1866. The statue was placed alongside a matching statue of Prince Albert on the west side of the square.

George Square opened in 1787 and was named after King George III. There was going to be a statue of him in the centre of the square, but after America declared independence from Britain in 1776, and Glasgow's tobacco trade was lost, the plan was quietly dropped. Glasgow Corporation bought the square in 1876, and the private gardens were opened to the public.

George Square is now shut as an 17 month project is underway to change the main civic space in Glasgow. The space is closed off by barriers and boards have beeen added to block it off for the first phase of the work. This will include adding new seating, feature lighting, a raised lawn and informal play areas for children. There will be a paved area for events and space will be created for outside seating for cafes. A planned water feature has been removed from the project due to insufficient funding.

Work will be carried out over two phases, with George Square, St Vincent Place and West George Street due for completion by August 2026. Cochrane Street and sections of George Street and North Hanover Street are set to be finished in spring 2027.

The 11 bronze statues have been removed between for conservation and restoration. They are expected to return to the square in 2026 with their future position in the square’s new layout yet to be decided. A video from Glasgow City Council gives an indication of how specialist processes will restore the statues to their original condition.

You can read more about the history behind the 11 statues of George Square below.

1 . Sir Robert Peel Former Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel entered parliament as a Tory in 1809. As Home Secretary from 1822, he was instrumental in the reform of the criminal law and in 1829 he introduced into London the improved Police which he had established in Ireland. The decision to erect a monument to Sir Robert Peel in Glasgow was made at a public meeting in the Trades Hall. The statue was erected in June 1859. | Declan McConville

2 . William Ewart Gladstone Four times Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone was born in Liverpool and began his parliamentary career in 1832. The unveiling of the statue took place in October 1902 with the ceremony being performed by Earl of Rosebery. The statue was moved to its current location in 1923 during the construction of the Cenotaph. | Declan McConville

3 . James Oswald James Oswald was one of the first Glasgow MPS to the reformed parliament in 1831. The statue was unveiled in 1856 in Charing Cross, with Marochetti's statue being moved to George Square in 1875. | Declan McConville