Food banks across the UK are set to close for the Queen’s funeral - find out which ones in Glasgow will not be opening.

A number of food banks in the UK are set to close on Monday, September 19, as the country marks the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch, who reigned for more than70 years, passed away last week in Balmoral , accompanied by her children and grandchildren.

The Government announced the bank holiday would allow people across Britain to pay their respects to the Queen , prompting businesses to shut down for the day.

However, there is no requirement to suspend operations during the period of national mourning.

The Trussell Trust , which supports a network of food banks across the UK, including in Glasgow, said all of its centres are independent and make their own decisions on closing times.

The charity urged anyone in need of their services to check the opening times of their local food bank during the Queen’s funeral to see if they are open.

Emma Revie, chief executive of The Trussell Trust, told The Guardian : “Food banks in our network run sessions on different days and at different times.

"Food banks are best placed to make the right decision for their communities and will ensure everyone who needs support can access it as they do with every bank holiday.

"As each food bank is an independent charity, we’d encourage people who need support to contact their local food bank to check their opening hours.”

Glasgow food banks closed for Queen’s funeral

The Trussell Trust said the closure of food banks in its network over the bank holiday will be based on the community’s needs.

Some of their food banks only operate a few days a week, which means that some are already closed on Mondays.

Below is the full list of their food banks in Glasgow:

Glasgow NE Food Bank: Open (1pm to 3pm)

Glasgow SE Food Bank: Closed for the Bank Holiday

Glasgow SW Food Bank: Open (12pm to 2pm)

Glasgow NW Food Bank: Doesn’t operate on Mondays