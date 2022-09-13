Glasgow City Council has confirmed what services will be running during the Queen’s funeral bank holiday.

It was announced at the weekend that the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19, would be a bank holiday.

It was confirmed on Monday that schools and nurseries would be shut for the day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Glasgow City Council has announced what services will and won’t be running during the bank holiday.

Household bin collections will not go ahead.

A spokesman said: “On the day of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, schools, council offices and buildings will be closed to the public.

“Our focus will be on providing essential services to ensure vulnerable citizens receive support and the city remains safe.

“Critical frontline social work services will operate as normal, residential care facilities will have suitable cover and we are working on plans to ensure appropriate home care is in place for service users.

“Any funeral already confirmed with the council’s bereavement services for September 19 will go ahead as scheduled.

“Key city assets such as the Clyde Tunnel and the tidal weir will be monitored as usual and our roads team will provide emergency cover in case of accidents or other incidents.

Workers across the UK are expected to be given a bank holiday day off for the funeral of the Queen. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Household bin collections will not go ahead as scheduled on the 19th. We are currently working on plans to minimise the impact on residents and further information will be shared as soon as it is available.”