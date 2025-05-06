Queen's Park Weekender 2025 in 8 pictures

Melting Pot and Optimo (Espacio) returned with the 2025 edition of the Queen’s Park Spring Weekender to the Queen’s Park Recreation Ground over the weekend (May 3 to May 4).

Curated by Melting Pot, purveyors of disco, house, techno, funk, soul and beyond and one of the longest running clubs in the UK – Saturday’s lineup boasted an incredible array of styles and sounds. Including a headline set from French producer, DJ, and House of Love label founder Folamour who has carved out a distinctive space in modern house music, blending elements of disco, jazz, and live instrumentation. Known for his dynamic live performances at venues such as Printworks and Paradiso, and major festivals like Glastonbury and Sónar, he continues to push boundaries with his emotive productions and collaborations.

London’s disco-spinning collective Horse Meat Disco brought their unique brand of glitter-filled magic alongside New York’s finest, David Mancuso protege, celebrated musical selector Colleen Cosmo Murphy in the first ever Scottish b2b set from these disco behemoths. With Melting Pot resident and staple of the Glasgow DJ scene Simon Cordiner also played.

Known for her ​​eclectic, joyous sets, American DJ The Blessed Madonna brought an unmissable blend of classic disco, electro, new wave, techno and house to the Big Top Tent when she played a very special B2B set with hosts of Sunday’s line-up, JD Twitch and JG Wilkes of Optimo (Espacio). The hugely influential producers and record label owners also played B2B with Phantasy founder Erol Alkan who, over the past three decades, has cemented his position as one of the industry’s most in-demand DJs.

Barcelona-based duo Silvia Kostance and Viktor L. Crux aka Dame Area drew in crowds with their ​​ever-evolving live show – which mixes synth bassline arpeggios and live percussions, noises and congas for their "Tribal Wave" sound – and Edinburgh locals Bikini Body added a dose of post-punk perfection to Sunday’s lineup.

Additionally, sound system operator, dub producer and bona fide legend Aba Shanti-I got the party going with dub and mystical Reggae music to get lost in, while Glasgow based DJ, producer and vocalist Nightwave kicked off the day’s festivities with a chilled reggae set.

1 . Crowd Fabio Rebelo Paiva Photo: Fabio Rebelo Paiva

2 . Bikini Body Fabio Rebelo Paiva Photo: Fabio Rebelo Paiva

3 . Amy Rodgers Fabio Rebelo Paiva Photo: Fabio Rebelo Paiva

4 . Aba Shanti-I Fabio Rebelo Paiva Photo: Fabio Rebelo Paiva