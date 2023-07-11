Register
Quirky festival set to take place near Glasgow next month

Strathaven Balloon Festival began in 1999 and is always a welcome boost for the local economy

By Declan McConville
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST

Strathaven Balloon Festival will once again be held in the award winning Strathaven Park this year as the event is set to take place next month between 25-27 August.

Balloons will arrive on Friday, and weather permitting there will be flights in the evening after 6pm with an action-packed weekend in store for those who are heading along.

Admission to the event is absolutely free with programmes for the event available to purchase in local stores with their proceeds contributing to putting the festival on each year.

1. Get there early!

At around 6.30am on Saturday and Sunday, balloon launches will begin (weather permitting).

2. Flying truck

An example of one of the balloons which was tethered in the arena during the festival weekend in 2022.

3. Pilots

A number of various pilots and balloons will be in attendance at the festival this year.

4. Family fun day

During the family fun day there will be live music, a fun fair, stalls galore, classic vehicles and much, much more.

