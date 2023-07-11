Quirky festival set to take place near Glasgow next month
Strathaven Balloon Festival began in 1999 and is always a welcome boost for the local economy
Strathaven Balloon Festival will once again be held in the award winning Strathaven Park this year as the event is set to take place next month between 25-27 August.
Balloons will arrive on Friday, and weather permitting there will be flights in the evening after 6pm with an action-packed weekend in store for those who are heading along.
Admission to the event is absolutely free with programmes for the event available to purchase in local stores with their proceeds contributing to putting the festival on each year.