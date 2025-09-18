The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for Edinburgh and the Lothians, predicting heavy rain and strong gusty winds from Saturday morning through Sunday.

It could be a wet and windy weekend in Edinburgh and the Lothians, after the Met Office issued a weather warning for Saturday and the early hours of Sunday.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for Edinburgh this weekend. Rainfall is expected to be between 20-40mm, with some areas seeing as much as 75-100mm. East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian have also been included in the warning.

The warning will run between 9am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday. The heavy rainfall is expected to be accompanied by strong gusty winds and there is a potential for thunder during the weather warning from mid-Saturday onwards.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Rainfall will spread northeastwards on Saturday, and become persistent and at times heavy. Through this period 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall widely, with some locations perhaps seeing 75-100 mm, with much of this total falling in the later hours of the event. From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption.

“By the early hours of Sunday, persistent heavy rain will have likely cleared from Wales, with this rain easing for Northern England and Scotland by dawn on Sunday morning. Showers then follow and winds remain strong through Sunday.”

The Met Office has advised that people should prepare for travel disruption, giving themselves the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions and public transport timetables. However, the national weather service said that there is only a ‘small chance that heavy rainfall may cause some transport disruption and flooding‘.

It further warned that there is a ‘slight’ chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.