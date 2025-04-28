Rare vulnerable baby tortoise born in controlled tropical zoo near Glasgow
Red footed tortoises are native to rainforests in South America and are a species listed as vulnerable, meaning they face a high risk of extinction in the wild due to threats such as habitat loss, hunting and the pet trade.
Since November last year staff have been incubating two eggs from their existing adult group. The eggs have an incubation period of between 120 and 190 days. Staff named the tortoise Apollo as it was hatched on the 55th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 13 spacecraft.
Amanda Gott, Amazonia’s Zoologist and Manager said, “It’s amazing that our little surprise arrived over Easter. Apollo is currently about the size of a matchbox and will initially take nutrients from the egg sac before moving on to a diet of high calcium greens and a small amount of protein.
“Apollo is currently housed in our animal handling room where visitors in these sessions will be able to see it, although it’s too tiny for handling at this stage.”
Red footed tortoises, which are found in Brazil, Venezuela, Columbia, Ecuador and Peru, grow to an average length of 12 inches and can live for between 50 and 70 years.
Located within M&D’s Strathclyde Theme Park, Amazonia is home to over 60 species, many of which are endangered, and tropical plants. It offers a unique place for fun and learning where the whole family can marvel at monkeys, parrots, snakes, frogs, tarantulas and much more.
Further information is available from https://scotlandsthemepark.com/attractions/amazonia/
