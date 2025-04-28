Rare vulnerable baby tortoise born in controlled tropical zoo near Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Amazonia, a temperature controlled tropical indoor attraction within M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park, received an Easter surprise with the arrival of the first ever hatched red footed tortoise.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red footed tortoises are native to rainforests in South America and are a species listed as vulnerable, meaning they face a high risk of extinction in the wild due to threats such as habitat loss, hunting and the pet trade.

Since November last year staff have been incubating two eggs from their existing adult group. The eggs have an incubation period of between 120 and 190 days. Staff named the tortoise Apollo as it was hatched on the 55th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 13 spacecraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Gott, Amazonia’s Zoologist and Manager said, “It’s amazing that our little surprise arrived over Easter. Apollo is currently about the size of a matchbox and will initially take nutrients from the egg sac before moving on to a diet of high calcium greens and a small amount of protein.

“Apollo is currently housed in our animal handling room where visitors in these sessions will be able to see it, although it’s too tiny for handling at this stage.”

Apollo, the Red Footed Tortoise born at Amazonia in M&D's. | Contributed

Red footed tortoises, which are found in Brazil, Venezuela, Columbia, Ecuador and Peru, grow to an average length of 12 inches and can live for between 50 and 70 years.

Located within M&D’s Strathclyde Theme Park, Amazonia is home to over 60 species, many of which are endangered, and tropical plants. It offers a unique place for fun and learning where the whole family can marvel at monkeys, parrots, snakes, frogs, tarantulas and much more.

Further information is available from https://scotlandsthemepark.com/attractions/amazonia/