The Rebus stage play will play a few nights at the Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow, here’s everything you need to know

Following the success of the critically acclaimed BBC television series Daniel Schumann and Lee Dean today announce the return to the stage of Ian Rankin’s much-loved detective Rebus, in the stage production of Rebus: A Game Called Malice by Ian Rankin and Simon Reade, with Gray O’Brien in the title role.

The play centres around a murder mystery game, but with rising suspicions Loveday Ingram directs Gray O’Brien (John Rebus), Abigail Thaw (Stephanie Jeffries) and Billy Hartman (Jack Fleming). A co-production with Cambridge Arts Theatre it opens there on 29 August, before a 12 venue tour, which launches at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh and completing its run at Lighthouse, Poole on 30 November.

The show will be arriving at the Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow from Monday 23rd - Fri 27th September.

A splendid dinner party in an Edinburgh mansion concludes with a murder mystery game created by the hostess. A murder needs to be solved. But the guests have secrets of their own, threatened by the very game they are playing. And among them is Inspector John Rebus.

There are suspects, clues and danger with every twist and turn - and a shocking discovery will send this game called ‘Malice' hurtling towards a gasp-inducing conclusion.

Lucie Shorthouse and Richard Rankin play Siobhan Clarke and John Rebus in the new BBC Scotland series Rebus. Picture: Mark Mainz

Ian Rankin is the multimillion-copy award-winning bestseller of over thirty novels worldwide and creator of John Rebus. His books have been translated into thirty-six languages and have been adapted for radio, the stage and the screen. His Rebus novels have dominated the detective fiction market with the recent BBC television series ensuring the detective’s legendary status.

Perhaps best known for his roles in Coronation Street, Peak Practice and Casualty, Gray O’Brien plays John Rebus. His theatre credits include Educating Rita (Perth Theatre), Catch Me If You Can, The Case of the Frightened Lady, The Sound of Music, Dead Simple (UK tour), Sleuth (Apollo Theatre), The Magistrate (Pitlochry Festival Theatre).

Television credits include Coronation Street (as series regular Tony Gordon), Casualty (as series regular Richard McCaid), Peak Practice (as series regular Dr Tom Deneley), Shakespeare and Hathaway, The Loch, Titanic – Blood and Steel and Doctor Who – Voyage of the Damned.

Film credits include The Wasting and The Daniel Connection.

Billy Hartman returns to the role of Jack Fleming, having created it for the stage in 2023.