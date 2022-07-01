Red Hot Chili Peppers show at Bellahouston Park postponed due to illness

The Red Hot Chili Peppers show at Bellahouston Park due to take place tonight (Friday 1st July 2022) will no longer be going ahead.
A statement from the band said: ‘Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1st. We are working on ways to reschedule this show. Please hold onto your tickets and wait for an update soon. RHCP love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your patience and understanding.’
Ticket buyers have been contacted with an update on their ticket and all tickets for the rescheduled show will be valid.