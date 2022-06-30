The Red Hot Chilli Peppers formed in Los Angeles

Red Hot Chili Peppers will take to the stage in Glasgow tomorrow night.

The band will be concluding the European leg of their tour in Glasgow so fans will no doubt be in for a treat.

This is the band’s first time on tour since 2017. The tour is in support of the band’s 12th studio album Unlimited Love which was released in April 2022.

So, when are Red Hot Chili Peppers playing?

Here’s everything you need to know about their upcoming show.

When are Red Hot Chili Peppers playing Glasgow?

Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to play at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Friday 1 July.

Doors are scheduled to open at 4:30pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets for the show are still available via Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing prices for general standing tickets started at £91.50 per person. This price does not include any additional handling or delivery fees.

Who is the support act?

For their Bellahouston Park show Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat will open for the band.

Anderson. Paak is a 36-year-old American rapper. He released his last album in 2021, it was named ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ with the 10 song album featuring at least himself, Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic. The album was deemed a great success, with the most famous song from the album, named ‘Leave The Door Open’ currently having 818 million streams on Spotify.

Free Nationals are an American R&B band, who were formed in Los Angeles. The group consists of Jose Rios, Ron Avant, Kelsey Gonzales and Callum Connor.

Thundercat, real name Stephen Lee Bruner, is an American bass guitarist, singer, songwriter and actor who hails from Los Angeles. He featured on the collaborated album on Sonic Silk, Anderson, Paak and Bruno Mars on the song ‘After Last Night’.

What is the setlist?

While the band won’t confirm an official setlist for the show, setlist.fm have published a setlist from Red Hot Chili Peppers performance on 29 June at Marlay Park in Dublin.

This may give fans a better idea of what they can expect at the Glasgow show.

The setlist went in the following order:

Intro Jam

Can’t Stop

Dani Californication

Universally Speaking

These Are the Ways

If You Have to Ask

Snow ((Hey Oh))

Nobody Weird Like Me

Whatchu Thinkin’

Suck My Kiss

Hard to Concentrate

The Heavy Wing

Otherside

Black Summer

Californication

What Is Soul?

Give It Away

Encore:

Sir Psycho Sexy

They’re Red Hot

By the Way

Who are the Red Hot Chili Peppers?

Red Hot Chili Peppers PIC: Sandy Kim

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1983.

The band consists of co-founders Anthony Kiedis (lead vocals), Flea (bass), drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the best-selling bands of all time with over 100 million records sold worldwide.

They are the most successful band in the history of alternative rock, with the records for most number-one singles (14), most cumulative weeks at number one (85) and most top-ten songs (25) on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.