Plans for redesign of Thornwood roundabout alongside upgrade to cycle network

A public consultation is underway on plans to upgrade a section of National Cycle Network Route 7 alongside a redesign of the Thornwood roundabout.

A public consultation is inviting feedback on plans to upgrade a section of National Cycle Network Route 7 alongside a redesign of the Thornwood roundabout. Glasgow City Council say the proposals “focus on delivering high-quality infrastructure that strengthens links between local neighbourhoods and encourages more people to choose active travel for everyday journeys”.

A central feature of the consultation is a 2km fully segregated cycle route that would run from Pointhouse Place near the Riverside Museum to Dilwara Avenue and Smith Street in Whiteinch.

The proposals say the “redesigned cycleway incorporates safer junctions, improved crossings, and enhanced footways - measures that would boost the route's appeal for local journeys, improve access to key destinations, and encourage wider exploration across the city”.

Plans for the roundabout changes include a protected cycle lane linking Broomhill Drive and Dumbarton Road, along with signal-controlled pedestrian crossings, dropped kerbs, tactile paving, and traffic-calming measures designed to “reduce vehicle speeds and enhance safety for people who walk, wheel and cycle”.

A new Co-wheels car club bay on Thornwood Drive is also proposed to support shared-use transport options.

Cllr Angus Millar, City Convener for Transport and Climate announced the opening of the consultation which will run until 7 December, saying: "These proposals which follow previous community engagement represent a significant step forward in making our streets safer and more welcoming for people who want to walk, wheel, or cycle.

"By redesigning the Thornwood Roundabout and upgrading the NCN7 cycle route between Partick and Whiteinch, we're seeking to create a more connected, accessible city that supports sustainable travel choices.

"Safer, protected cycling infrastructure would enhance connections to the city centre, West End, and the Govan-Partick Bridge, while significant public realm upgrades and greening will improve the amenity and attractiveness of this busy neighbourhood.

"We want to hear from residents, businesses, and anyone else who uses these routes. Your feedback will help shape the final design, so please take part in the consultation."

Full details of the design proposals, along with an online survey are available at glasgow.gov.uk/thornwood . A drop-in session will take place on Thursday 13 November 2025, from 2pm to 7pm at Partick Library, 305 Dumbarton Road, G11 6AB.

Paper copies of the survey are available at Exchange House (231 George Street), Partick Library (305 Dumbarton Road), and Partick Free Church (2-4 Thornwood Terrace).

The plans “represent a major upgrade of the NCN7 at this section which is currently a shared use footpath - creating new cycling infrastructure along the southern edge of Stobcross Road, Castlebank Street and South Street. The proposals would also see the NCN7 connect more effectively with the Thornwood Roundabout - a key junction linking Dumbarton Road, Castlebank Street, and the Clydeside Expressway. The design proposals also highlight how public space bordering the roundabout could be enhanced, with natural stone paving, new seating, and landscaped green spaces.”

Construction would be subject to securing future funding.

The consultation closes on Sunday 7 December 2025.