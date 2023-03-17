Live at the Barrowland is part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival

The Barrowland stage in the East End has played host to some of the biggest names in the music industry, with the likes of David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and Oasis playing the much celebrated venue. Now a comedy club is set to transform the 1,900 capacity venue into a 500-seater venue with Paul Black joining Reginald D Hunter headlining.

The Glasgow Comedy Club have announced that Paul Black, who has sold out two shows at the King's Theatre, will join the experience that will see 500 seats take the place of music fans to create a once-in-a-lifetime comedy show.

The shows, Live at the Barrowland, will take place on the 28th and 29th of March, and will feature some of Glasgow's top talent, as well as being headlined by Reginald D Hunter who has performed to sell-out shows at the King's Theatre in previous years. Paul Black joins the line-up on 29th March, with other special guests still to be announced.

Reginald & Paul will be joined by Billy Kirkwood, Weegie Hink Ae That?! and Scott Agnew on 29th March.

The Glasgow Comedy Club, who run a monthly comedy night in Max's Basement on Queen Street, announced 27 shows as part of the 20th Glasgow International Comedy Festival, in 4 venues including Max's Bar, Mikaku, Room 2 and culminating in these headline shows at the Barrowland Ballroom.

Resident MC of The Glasgow Comedy Club, Billy Kirkwood said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Paul Black join our line-up just days before his sell-out show at the King’s Theatre. With acts from across the world, we’re really showcasing the best of comedy and why Glasgow is the funniest city in the world.

“Standing on the stage at the Barrowlands really hits home how iconic the venue is and I can’t wait for comedy fans to experience a new kind of atmosphere under the Barrowland stars.”

Reginald D Hunter commented: "I'm really looking forward to being on the iconic Barrowland stage. Music lovers know the venue well, and I can't wait to hear how laughter will echo out throughout."

