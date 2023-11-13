Reidvale Neighbourhood Centre reopens its doors in Glasgow's East End

A much-loved neighbourhood centre in the heart of Glasgow’s east end has reopened its doors after it was forced to close earlier this year.

The Reidvale Neighbourhood Centre is now open to community members for regular service from today.

The reopening was made possible after the centre secured support from Places for People Scotland, one of the country’s leading housing associations, and Bluevale Community Club, a local Glasgow Charity working in the Dennistoun area. Both organisations are jointly funding the centre and Bluevale will take over the day-to-day management.

The centre was opened on Saturday 11 November by the Glasgow's Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren. The event was attended by community members and local businesses who enjoyed the unveiling of the centre, food and refreshments, activities for children, and more.

Before it was forced to close, the centre was used by adult and youth groups that offered wellbeing and skills support, leisure activities, and more. All groups have now been invited back to the centre and many were present at the reopening celebration.

Commenting on the reopening, Katie Smart, Director of Places for People Scotland, said: “Reidvale is a fantastic community, but the closure of the neighbourhood centre was a huge loss. So many community members have told me about the impact the centre had in their lives.

“After hearing these stories, there was never any doubt that the centre needed to reopen, and my team and I have been working hard to ensure that this could happen as soon as possible. I am grateful to the team at Bluevale Community Club for their partnership and I know that together we can make a difference and give the community what it has been missing over the past months – and more.

It is going to be really exciting to see what we can achieve together and how we can support the local community. Thanks must go to Reidvale Housing Association for facilitating this and their support in making this happen.”

Kenny Trainer, Co-Founder of Bluevale Community Club, said: “We are so excited to take on this opportunity and reopen a valued, and needed, community centre. We have been busy creating a calendar of activities and preparing the café and function suite. I can’t wait to see the centre being used again. I’m thankful to the team at Places for People Scotland for helping us make this possible and I look forward to seeing everyone at the centre.”