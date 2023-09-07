Neighbourhood Guide: Why Dennistoun is the place to be in Glasgow’s East End
Dennistoun is one of Glasgow’s most bustling neighbourhoods
Whether you are wandering along Duke Street or on Alexandra Parade, Dennistoun has a real vibrancy about it, making it one of the most exciting places to be in Glasgow.
It’s not too far a walk from the city centre as you pass through Drygate and the Tennent’s factory into the heart of the city’s East End with institutions such as Coia’s Cafe and Cellino’s becoming synonymous with the area.
Whether you’re taking in Dennistoun culture over a few pints at Redmonds or grabbing a bite from the Sweet Jane Bakehouse - there is so much to see and do in the scheme.
We’ve put together a list of some of the best spots to check out in this East End district from the best bars to get a pint to bakeries to try out.