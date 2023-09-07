Register
Neighbourhood Guide: Why Dennistoun is the place to be in Glasgow’s East End

Dennistoun is one of Glasgow’s most bustling neighbourhoods

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:49 BST

Whether you are wandering along Duke Street or on Alexandra Parade, Dennistoun has a real vibrancy about it, making it one of the most exciting places to be in Glasgow.

It’s not too far a walk from the city centre as you pass through Drygate and the Tennent’s factory into the heart of the city’s East End with institutions such as Coia’s Cafe and Cellino’s becoming synonymous with the area.

Whether you’re taking in Dennistoun culture over a few pints at Redmonds or grabbing a bite from the Sweet Jane Bakehouse - there is so much to see and do in the scheme.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best spots to check out in this East End district from the best bars to get a pint to bakeries to try out.

Redmond’s is a real local favourite which always has plenty going on. Head here to listen to some cracking tunes on vinyl and sit back with a beer or cocktail.

Redmond’s is a real local favourite which always has plenty going on. Head here to listen to some cracking tunes on vinyl and sit back with a beer or cocktail.

Dennistoun Bar-B-Que is an East End favourite with Elton John even putting in an order at the burger joint when he was in Glasgow. Give their ‘Columbia Burger’ a bash.

Dennistoun Bar-B-Que is an East End favourite with Elton John even putting in an order at the burger joint when he was in Glasgow. Give their ‘Columbia Burger’ a bash.

The East End park is very popular with locals and is the perfect spot to spend a sunny day. The highest point of the park gives views north to Ben Lomond and south to the Tinto Hills.

The East End park is very popular with locals and is the perfect spot to spend a sunny day. The highest point of the park gives views north to Ben Lomond and south to the Tinto Hills.

If you are looking for the perfect hangover cure, head to Tibo for their Full Scottish.

If you are looking for the perfect hangover cure, head to Tibo for their Full Scottish.

