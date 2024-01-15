4 . A new Sighthill

The £250million Sighthill Transformational Regeneration Area (TRA) is the biggest such project in the UK outside of London. When complete, the project will have created a new neighbourhood on the north side of the city centre, just 15 minutes’ walk from George Square. Some of the features of the regenerated Sighthill will include: new housing (almost 1000 homes, with 141 already in place), a new community campus school, a new pedestrian and cyclist bridge over the M8 motorway improving the connections between Sighthill and the city centre, and a road-bridge over the Glasgow-Edinburgh railway line improving the connections between Sighthill and neighbouring communities.