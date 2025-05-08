Renfrew Bridge officially opens today - here's everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Renfrew Bridge – the first opening road bridge across the River Clyde – opens today, Friday 9 May, at midday 12.00pm marking the completion of the Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project.

Renfrewshire Council has successfully delivered the £117million project, supported with £39million from both the Scottish and UK governments and £1.7million from Transport Scotland, and expect the bridge to open up work, health, education and leisure opportunities on both sides of the river – with the potential for 1,400 additional jobs, investment and developments to be brought to the riverside.

The 184-metre, twin-leaf bridge uses a cable stay system similar to the Queensferry Crossing and provides a two-lane crossing for vehicles, pedestrians and active travel as it connects Meadowside Street in Renfrew and Dock Street in Yoker, with the ability to open for passing ships as required.

Renfrewshire Council Leader Iain Nicolson was joined on Thursday 8 May by Scottish Government Minister for Employment and Investment Tom Arthur and UK Government Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland Kirsty McNeill, as well as partners and the local community, to formally open the bridge.

Young people from Kirklandneuk Primary in Renfrew, Our Holy Redeemer’s Primary in Clydebank and St Brendan’s and Clyde Primaries from Yoker were first to officially use the bridge as they met in the middle to signify the connection the bridge has now created between the communities.

Councillor Nicolson said: “I’m delighted to see the opening of the new Renfrew Bridge as we successfully complete this transformational project which will enhance the local economy, attract new investment and developments to the riverside, and create thousands of new job opportunities for local people.

“It is another example of the Council’s ability to deliver nationally significant infrastructure projects and the benefits will be felt immediately by road users, local residents and businesses, as well as the long-term economic boost to Renfrewshire and the Glasgow City Region.

“With this project enhancing access into the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) next to Glasgow Airport, it is an exciting time for Renfrewshire and I look forward to seeing the bridge in use from tomorrow.”

In addition to the new bridge, the project has created additional connecting roads, cycling and walking routes, supported by £2milllion from Transport Scotland, including the extension of Argyll Avenue from Inchinnan Road to Meadowside Street and there will be a direct link to Yoker Railway Station from Renfrew for the first time.

The new bridge and adjoining roads have also improved access for people, businesses and suppliers to the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS), Scotland's home of manufacturing innovation, which is being developed by the Council next to Glasgow Airport in collaboration with Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.

Minister for Employment and Investment Tom Arthur said: “Renfrew Bridge’s opening is a historic moment, and it will be a welcome addition to the Clyde, creating opportunities for communities and businesses on both sides of the river and supporting 1,400 new jobs.

“This delivers our Programme for Government commitment to invest £1.9billion in Growth Deals, benefiting people across Scotland. Other measures include delivering 100,000 additional GP appointments by March 2026 and a ‘best in the UK’ cost-of-living guarantee, including the permanent abolition of peak rail fares.”

The £1.13billion Glasgow City Region City Deal is a partnership of eight councils working to deliver a programme of work to grow a strong, inclusive and sustainable City Region and an economy which delivers for all people and businesses.

Minister Kirsty McNeill said: "Completion of Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project, which has been supported with £39 million from the UK Government, is great news for communities who can now enjoy a new bridge over the River Clyde to Yoker, a regenerated riverside and additional roads, cycling and walking routes.

"These enhancements are expected to attract further private sector investment and create more than a thousand jobs on both sides of the Clyde. This is our Plan for Change in action, working with partners to deliver economic growth and a decade of national renewal."

Civil engineers GRAHAM completed the project construction which has supported more than 950 jobs and generated hundreds of subcontract and supplier opportunities, many of which were completed by local businesses.

Jim Armour, GRAHAM's Project Director, said: "The official opening of Renfrew Bridge represents the culmination of years of innovative engineering, collaborative working and community engagement. This transformational piece of infrastructure will revitalise an area that has endured industrial decline over many years.

"The twin leaf cable-stayed swing design presented unique engineering challenges, which our team overcame through innovation and value engineering. By reconfiguring the deck section and optimising the stay-cable configuration, we've delivered a more efficient structure with a 35% carbon reduction. We're immensely proud to have constructed a landmark transport link that celebrates the shipbuilding heritage of the Clyde."

As an opening bridge, river traffic will take priority so there may be occasions when the bridge is unavailable for crossing, but information will be posted as early in advance as possible on the council website and on digital traffic signage to support.

For more information on the project, including bridge availability, visit www.renfrewshire.gov.uk/Renfrew-Bridge.