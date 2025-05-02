These are the best performing state high schools in Renfrewshire, according to the latest data available.
Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.
The top performing school in Renfrewshire this year in terms of academic attainment was Gryffe High School in Houston - which was ranked as the nineteenth best performing school in Scotland. Three other secondary schools in Renfrewshire completed the top 100 list for the country with Paisley Grammar School, Park Mains High School and Trinity High School all being ranked within the top 100 best schools in Scotland.
These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Renfrewshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.
Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.
