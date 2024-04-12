These are the best performing state high schools in Renfrewshire in 2023, according to the latest data available from the Scottish Government.
Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.
The top performing school in Renfrewshire this year in terms of academic attainment was Gryffe High School in the village of Houston - which was ranked in the top 50 high schools in Scotland as the 15th highest achieving school - down from its place at 13th in 2022. 67 per cent of pupils left with at least five Highers in 2022 - compared to 64% in 2023.
These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Renfrewshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.
These league tables are based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023.
Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.
