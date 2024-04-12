These are the best performing state high schools in Renfrewshire in 2023, according to the latest data available from the Scottish Government.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

The top performing school in Renfrewshire this year in terms of academic attainment was Gryffe High School in the village of Houston - which was ranked in the top 50 high schools in Scotland as the 15th highest achieving school - down from its place at 13th in 2022. 67 per cent of pupils left with at least five Highers in 2022 - compared to 64% in 2023.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Renfrewshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

These league tables are based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above , such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

1 . Gryffe High School Gryffe High School, is ranked 1st in Renfrewshire and 15th in Scotland. 64% of pupils achieve 5 Highers or more. 958 pupils attend the school. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Paisley Grammar School, Paisley Ranked 2nd in Renfreshire and 67th in Scotland. 47% of leavers achieved 5 Highers or more. 1,066 pupils attend the school.

3 . Gleniffer High School, Paisley Ranked 3rd in Renfrewshire and 95th in Scotland. 43% of leavers at Glennifer achieved 5 Highers or more in 2023. 1,110 pupils achieved 5 Highers or more.

4 . Trinity High School Trinity was ranked 4th in Renfrewshire and 129th in Scotland. 39% of school leavers achieved 5 Highers or more. 953 pupils attend the school.