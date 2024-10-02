Revealing exhibit celebrates controversial Glasgow architecture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An interactive exhibit is celebrating an architecture style that for some is controversial.

Brutal Glasgow has been on exhibit since September and highlights the brutalist architecture that is present in the city, delving into the city’s love-hate relationship with the style.

The exhibit, which will run until October 25, has been curated by Rachel Loughran. She highlighted that the achitectural style has split opinion in the city, but was also keen to impress its importance to Glasgow.

Rachel Loughran, Curator, said “For many people, Brutalism is a byword for ugly. Or worse still - concrete. For others it’s iconic. And for many Glaswegians, witnesses to the rapid rise and fall of tower blocks across the city, Brutalism means failure. Its legacy is divisive but crucial to the city's heritage. A building is more than just its materials; it's a store of memories and a marker of our social and cultural history.”

The exhibition has uneathed a number of surprising stories according to Rachel, stories that are now being told alongside through a number of different mediums at the exhibit.

She said: “This exhibition, Brutal Glasgow, explores the complex, sometimes surprising narratives underneath the concrete. Curating Natalie Tweedie’s arresting illustrative designs with interactive multimedia has been a focused and rewarding task. It’s seen me up tower blocks, down in nightclubs (yes, The Savoy) and gaining valuable insights from guest writers, community contributors and my outstanding partners Glasgow City Heritage Trust.”

One of those helping to tell the story of Glasgow’s brutalist architecture is illustrator Nebo Pelko, Natalie Tweedie, she hopes to build a connection between the work and those who view it.

She said: “I'm absolutely delighted to be involved in this project with Glasgow City Heritage Trust and to work alongside Rachel Loughran, whose curation brings a new depth to understanding Brutalism in Glasgow. As someone who has always been passionate about mid-century design, this collaboration is incredibly meaningful to me.

“Through my work, I aim to create a sense of connection for people—whether it's the street they grew up on or the building where they celebrated significant moments. I want to bring beauty to buildings which some people would consider ugly. It's a privilege to contribute to an exhibition that celebrates the powerful and often overlooked beauty of Brutalist architecture in our city.”

For Rachel, aim of the exhibition is to encourage renewed interest in the city and its brutalist buildings.

She continued: “If I have one aim, it’s to encourage people to see their city and its buildings with a renewed interest as I have done myself researching and developing Brutal Glasgow”

The exhibition takes place at the Glasgow City Heritage Trust office, 54 Bell Street, G1 1LQ until 25th October, with an additional weekend opening on 26th and 27th October, 10am - 4pm. Entry is free.