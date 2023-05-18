Rising star picked by the UK’s top DJs to play TRNSMT’s Boogie Bar

Kirsty Fraser is one of the DJ’s who is set to perform in front of thousands at the festival

An up-and-coming DJ has been hand-selected by some of the UK’s hottest dance music talent to play to thousands of fans on the legendary Boogie Bar stage at TRNSMT this summer.

Kirsty Fraser who is known as Kooshty, started her DJ career just two years ago after leaving school and will now need to prepare herself for what is likely to be the biggest gig of her life so far. Although she had been a music fan, her friends helped to fuel her passion when they gave her a pair of second-hand decks to practice and play to friends in her small town in Callender.

TRNSMT in recent years have always looked to promote young talent with Kooshty winning the very first DJ competition. This called on the next generation of talent to submit their mixes to perform at the festival in Glasgow Green in July. The mixes were judged by some of the country’s biggest DJ’s but with over 150 people submitting mixes, it was the Scots star who came out on top.

Kooshty said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to have won a slot on the Boogie Bar. I only started DJing a few years ago and to think that those amazing judges have listened to my mix and that I’ll be playing to thousands of music fans at Scotland’s biggest festival in a few weeks is amazing. I feel so lucky and it’s a real dream come true. TRNSMT always gets the best weather, so people can expect some sunny summer tunes! I’ll be bringing my signature style to the festival, so you’ll be hearing a mix of upbeat house, disco and garage tunes that will get everyone dancing in the sunshine.”

Judge Halyey Zalassi, said: “I really loved hearing all the entries and showed just how amazing the Scottish music scene is. I can’t wait to see Koosthy on stage!”

Kooshty’s news also comes as TRNSMT reveals its full Boogie Bar lineup with just 50 days to go to the festival. Headliners include Dominique on Friday, known for her high energy sets, Hayley Zalassi on Saturday who regularly dons the decks at world-famous Sub Club, along with Aberdeen born t e s t p r e s s on Sunday, who recently played to dedicated fans in Paris.

Other performers include Edinburgh trio Disco Tits, DJ Eva, famed for her epic nights in Berlin, and Glasgow’s very own Dan South, who will be playing on Friday.

Saturday will see Glasgow DJ Nico Balducci, who will be returning to the Boogie Bar following his debut in 2022, along with Kooshty and a special DJ guest still to be revealed, before an epic finish on Sunday with Sub Club veteran Céleste, C Frame and Polka Dot Disco Club, a DJ community that empowers women, trans and non-binary creatives.

Craig Johnston, Promoter at DF Concerts who programmes the Boogie Bar, said: “We are so excited to welcome Kooshty to our amazing Boogie Bar lineup. We were really blown away with her music and can’t wait to see what she has in store for us at TRNSMT. Scotland’s music and DJ scene is like no other and we were really impressed by the incredible talent of so many applicants.