Police have responded to an incident on the corner of Argyle Street and Queen Street

Traffic has been halted on a section of Argyle Street and Queen Street as emergency services respond to a road traffic accident involving a pedestrian and a bus at a busy city centre crossing point.

The incident occurred around 12.35pm this afternoon at the traffic lights between the pedestrianised section of Argyle Street and the remaining road leading towards Glasgow Central Station.

Police, fire brigade and two ambulance units responded following the accident and police stopped traffic heading towards Queen Street.

Police Scotland said: “Argyle Street in Glasgow is closed eastbound at Union Street following a report of a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian.

“The report was received around 12.35pm on Wednesday, 21 May, 2025 and emergency services are in attendance. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

The area was experiencing significant disruption with traffic backed up between Queen Street and Buchanan Street. A number of vehicles were being directed away from the scene as emergency services attended the incident.

One person passing the area told Glasgow World: “It was a bit chaotic with the number of cars and buses that were still in the area. People were being directed away from the junction by security guards from the shops.”

There was still significant disruption at around 1.30pm, an hour after the incident occurred.