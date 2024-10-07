Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A busy Glasgow road will close this weekend - with the road not expected to open again until Tuesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrhead Road will be closed to traffic in both directions between 8.00pm and 6.00am at the M77 between Fairchild Avenue and Boydstone Road from Saturday, October 12 until Tuesday, October 16.

The works will see essential resurfacing of the road.

The M77 junction 2 northbound on-ramp will remain open whilst the work is carried out, however access will only be permitted from an eastbound direction on Barrhead Road.

The M77 Junction 2 southbound off-ramp will remain open throughout the works and traffic will be diverted eastbound onto Barrhead Road.