Glasgow Road Closures: Road near Silverburn to close from this weekend
A busy Glasgow road will close this weekend - with the road not expected to open again until Tuesday.
Barrhead Road will be closed to traffic in both directions between 8.00pm and 6.00am at the M77 between Fairchild Avenue and Boydstone Road from Saturday, October 12 until Tuesday, October 16.
The works will see essential resurfacing of the road.
The M77 junction 2 northbound on-ramp will remain open whilst the work is carried out, however access will only be permitted from an eastbound direction on Barrhead Road.
