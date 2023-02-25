Rod Stewart flying to Glasgow for Hampden Rangers v Celtic cup final

He’s not Sailing, he’s flying in.

One of Celtic’s most famous fans is taking the road to Hampden for the Viaplay Cup Final showdown between Rangers and Celtic at the national stadium.

A prominent supporter alongside the likes of Gerard Butler, Liam Gallagher, Jim Kerr and Snoop Dogg, Rod was gifted a a seat for life at Celtic Park when he offically opened the new North Stand of the stadium in August 1995.

He regularly enjoys family trips to watch the hoops alongside friends including Glasgow musician John McLaughlin, occasionally pulling pints in pubs after match including, The Dirty Duchess in Finnieston and Murphy’s Irish Bar in the Merchant City.

He often stays at the Radisson Red hotel besid the OVO Hydro, the venue Rod played most recently in December last year, playing hits like Maggie May, Ooh La La, Baby and Rhythm of My Heart.

Rod Stewart will travel to the Viaplay Cup Final tomorrow alongside talkSPORT presenter and former footballer Alan Brazil, who played for teams including Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Coventry City during the 1980s, making 13 appearances for Scotland.

Alan told the radio audience for the talkSPORT breakfast show that he will jet to Glasgow with Rod to support Celtic for the high profile match.

He said: “I haven’t been to a Hampden final in a long time - I can’t wait.”

