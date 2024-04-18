Royal Bank of Scotland set to close six branches in and around Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Bank of Scotland have announced that they are to close a fifth of their local branches in September which is set to put 100 jobs at risk across Scotland.

These means that 18 of their 86 branches are to close which includes six premises in and around Glasgow with GlasgowWorld previously reporting that the Royal Bank of Scotland are also getting set to close their Sauchiehall Street branch in November 2024.

Two Glasgow branches have been earmarked for closure with branches in Cardonald and Charing Cross West set to close along with sites in Rutherglen, East Kilbride, Cumbernauld and Wishaw.

A spokesperson for RBS said: "While we are increasingly engaging our customers digitally, our branch network remains important to us.

"We are also significantly investing in refreshing our network – we are investing £10.5m in our network across Scotland, from 2023-24, as well as continuing to invest in shared solutions like the Post Office and banking hubs.

"Our customers appreciate the speed and convenience of digital banking for everyday transactions, and often, when it comes to making bigger, more complex decisions they value speaking to our skilled and experienced colleagues."