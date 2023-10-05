The results of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election will be announced early tomorrow, October 6 2023,

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election is polling across the South Lanarkshire constituency today, October 5, 2023.

The result will be fundamental in both Scottish Labour and SNP’s plans for the next general election, expected to take place in 2024.

Why is the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election happening now?

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West ballot was triggered after constituents voted to force out former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier, who breached Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The former MP was ousted by a recall petition which 12,000 constituents signed - she was given 270 hours of community service after being convicted.

Why is the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election vote so important?

Both Labour and the SNP hope to secure a victory ahead of the next general election - which is expected to take place in 2024.

A Labour win in Rutherglen and Hamilton West would help the party form a majority UK government, which must be held by early 2025 at the latest.

The seat is contentious as the constituency has changed hands between the SNP and Labour at each of the past three general elections.

Who are the candidates in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election?

A total of 14 candidates are standing for election to the House of Commons in the South Lanarkshire seat.

The candidates are as follows:

Gloria Adebo (Scottish Liberal Democrats)

Bill Bonnar (Scottish Socialist Party)

Garry Cooke (Independent)

Andrew Daly (Independent)

Cameron Eadie (Scottish Greens)

Prince Ankit Love, Emperor of India (Independent)

Niall Fraser (Scottish Family Party)

Ewan Hoyle (Volt UK)

Thomas Kerr (Scottish Conservatives)

Katy Loudon (SNP)

Chris Sermanni (Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Michael Shanks (Scottish Labour)

David Stark (Reform UK)

Colette Walker (Independence for Scotland Party)

Who won the last Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election?

The SNP won Rutherglen and Hamilton West in 2019 with a majority of 5,230, making it one of the party’s most vulnerable Westminster seats. The constituency has changed hands between the SNP and Labour at each of the past three general elections.

When will the results of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election be announced?

The result is expected to be announced by Friday, October 6, 2023. A By-election Special will be shown on BBC One Scotland from 23:40.

How long are the polling booths open in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election?

Polling stations opened at 7am this morning, October 5 2023, and will close at 10pm tonight.

Who won the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election 2023?

It’s expected that Katy Loudon (SNP) or Michael Shanks (Scottish Labour) will take the seat - although both Thomas Kerr (Scottish Conservatives) and Cameron Eadie (Scottish Greens) hope to make a major splash in the polls.