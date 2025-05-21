Major retailer to open doors at underserved Anderston Quay development

A major supermarket has been announced as opening as part of a huge Anderston Quay development.

Sainsbury’s Local will open its doors next month at the 498-apartment PLATFORM_ development in Anderston Quay. The residential apartment building sits on the banks of the River Clyde and the new store will open in June 2025.

Sainsbury’s said that the new store will create jobs in the area and provide “high-quality” grovery offerings in an area that is currently underserved.

David Pilbeam, Sainsbury’s Director of Property Acquisitions and Capital Projects, said: “ All of us at Sainsbury’s are passionate about our tasty, well-sourced food and we want to bring more of it within easy reach of more customers wherever we can – we’re pleased to be partnering with PLATFORM_ to open a new Sainsbury’s Local within their largest development, at a prominent location in Glasgow.

“Our new store will create jobs and will provide a convenient, high-quality grocery offering for residents and the wider community. We look forward to contributing to the success of the development and supporting the needs of this growing neighbourhood.”

Duncan Harkness, General Manager at PLATFORM_ in Glasgow, said that the opening is part of the developments ongoing aim to “raise the bar for city living”.

He said: “We are excited to welcome Sainsbury’s to our Glasgow community. Having a high-quality grocery store on site will bring real value to our residents and support the broader local area. It reflects our ongoing mission to raise the bar for city living by combining modern, well-designed homes with useful, everyday amenities.”

Work began on the Anderson Quay development in 2021. Plans for the Sainsbury’s Local were rejected in April over concerns around the removal of doors, the fitting of a cash machine and the installation of louvres on the building’s ground floor.

Sainsbury’s lodged appeals with Glasgow City Council and Scottish ministers as they sought to overturn the decision.