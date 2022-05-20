As inflation continues to rise, find out how much of a pay rise you need now to not be poorer than you were last year.

The UK is facing an unprecedented cost of living crisis, with inflation reaching a record high of 9% in April.

It means the price of goods and services a typical consumer might buy were on average 9% higher compared to April 2021 – and if salaries do not keep up, workers will get less for their money.

After the CPI hit 9% in April, use our calculator to see how much you would need to earn now not to be poorer than you were last year.

Analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) Pay as You Earn (PAYE) data by NationalWorld has found workers in every part of the UK had a real-terms pay cut this April compared to last, with earnings around 3% lower on average after adjusting for inflation.

In some parts of the country employees were out of pocket by up to £150 per month, with the average loss standing at £66. The figures exclude self-employed people, and capture bonuses as well as regular pay.

But how much would you have to earn now compared to last year to avoid suffering a pay cut?

Our real-terms salary calculator below will show you how much your take-home pay will have had to increase to keep up with inflation – and how out of pocket you are if your wages have stood still.

Salary calculator

With inflation at 9%, a worker who took home £1,000 per month after tax and other deductions last April would have had to earn £1,089.92 in their pay packet this April for their pay to have remained stable.

