Sam Fender tour: When the singer-songwriter comes to Glasgow and how to get tickets

Sam Fender this morning announced a UK tour in Spring 2022. As one of eight arena shows, the singer song-writer from North Shields will visit Glasgow.

Fender, whose second album gets released tomorrow, is due to play at the SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow on 26 March.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale from 9am on Wednesday 13 October.

To get access, fans will need to pre-order the new album, which is called Seventeen Going Under, before 5pm on Tuesday 12 October.

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday 15 October.

Sam Fender Tour 2019 - O2 Ritz Manchester Thursday 2nd May 2019

To add to the anticipation of his new album tour, Fender released a video to his track ‘Spit of You’ earlier this month.

In the video, he stars alongside Line of Duty actor Stephen Graham.

The news of the UK tour comes following news that Fender will be playing a series of intimate venue gigs in December 2021.

These gigs will see him partner with independent record stores such as Banquet Records, Rough Trade and Bear Tree Records.