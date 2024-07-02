Sam Kennedy from Glasgow has disappeared in Krakow, Poland Picture released by his sister Robyn on Facebook | Robyn Kennedy/Facebook

A sister has launched an emotional plea for help to find her brother, who disappeared while on a trip to Poland and did not return home when planned.

Sam Kennedy, from Glasgow, was supposed to come home from Krakow in Poland on Thursday. However, he did not board his plane and has not made contact with his family.

His sister Robyn has issued a plea on Facebook for information about the 20-year-old. The post says: “This is my brother Sam, he was supposed to have returned home from Poland (Krakow) on Thursday night but me and my family have not heard from him.

“If anyone knows any information that could help us find him please let us know. Any help is hugely appreciated by me and my family. Thank you.”

She asked people to share her Facebook post as widely as possible to get the word out.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that it is supporting “the family of a British national missing in Poland”.

The news of Sam’s disappearance comes after the high-profile disappearance of Lancashire 19-year-old Jay Slater, who has not been seen for more than a fortnight now, after setting off to walk back to his accommodation in Tenerife on June 17.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson reportedly said on Sunday about the Slater case: “The search operation has now finished, although the case remains open.”