Two weeks before The Nook in Glasgow opens its doors, SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health) is taking it on tour across some of Glasgow’s most high-profile destinations. The Nook is Scotland’s first ever national network of walk-in community mental health support hubs.

The Wee Nook, a custom-built, tourable model of the charity’s welcoming city-centre support hub, will be popping up around Glasgow over the next two weeks. Staff will be present sharing details about the help which will be available once The Nook starts to welcome visitors from Thursday 23 October.

Kicking off today in the St Enoch Centre, shoppers will be able to hear about barrier-free access to support, which will empower people to improve their mental health and wellbeing. Showcasing some of The Nook’s most notable design features, the tour-able installation gives a preview of the revolutionary hub.

With no need to book an appointment, no need for NHS referrals, and no waiting lists, anyone looking for help can walk through the door whenever they need to. The largest mental health charity initiative in Scotland’s history, The Nook will give people experiencing mental health problems a place to ask once and get help fast, from a welcoming and safe space in Glasgow’s City Centre.

The Wee Nook will be visiting:

The St Enoch Centre, one of Glasgow’s most popular shopping centres, on Thursday 9 October

Hampden Park for Scotland’s friendly against Belarus on Sunday 12 October

One of the nation’s busiest transport hubs, Central Station, on Wednesday 15 October

Ewan Hay, The Nook’s Service Manager, said: “We’re really excited to be opening The Nook and finally offering the free and easily accessible mental health support so many people need.

“With just two weeks to go until this transformational hub opens its doors, we wanted to take The Nook on tour. Giving Glaswegians a special preview of the full range of walk-in support available from our Wilson Street home, the Wee Nook will show just how easy it will be to step inside, feel welcome, and get the support they need, when they need it.

“We’re visiting some of the busiest venues in the city, providing information on exactly what’s available and making sure everyone knows help is just around the corner.”

The Nook in Glasgow will be the first in a new national network of walk-in mental health support hubs across Scotland, with Nooks to follow in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverclyde and Lanarkshire.

Find out more about The Nook at samh.org.uk/the-nook .