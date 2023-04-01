Register
Samuel L Jackson turns up at Bongo’s Bingo at SWG3

Is the Hollywood actor out on the town in Glasgow?

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 1st Apr 2023, 23:30 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 23:48 BST

Pictures and video showing Samuel L Jackson enjoying Saturday night at SWG3 amidst the raucous surroundings of Bongo’s Bingo have emerged tonight as the clock counts down the last moments of 1 April.

Well executed hoax or real celebrity sighting? The true nature of this appearance will become clear eventually.

We’ve asked the venue for comment.

Samuel L Jackson has been spotted at the side of the stage during the club night at SWG3.

Performers on stage introduced the actor on stage and he waved to the crowd.

He is later seen videoing part of the performance before turning his camera phone to face the crowd.

The glasses don’t match the pair he was seen wearing two days ago while filming in Edinburgh.

We do know Samuel L Jackson has been busy shooting a new Hollywood thriller in West Lothian.

The Marvel star, 74, is set to feature in upcoming action thriller, Damaged, alongside fellow acting veteran and Ocean’s Twelve star Vincent Cassel, 56. The exciting new thriller is about a detective from Chicago who goes to investigate a spree of murders in Scotland.

Maybe he felt like a big night out in Glasgow.

