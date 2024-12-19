Santa Tracker 2024: When will Santa come to Glasgow?

Santa will soon be travelling all over the world delivering presents to boys and girls across the globe - but when will the big man come to Glasgow?

It’s nearly Christmas time folks - so we can expect Santa to be gracing Glasgow with his presence very soon, but if you want to know the exact time he’ll be shooting down your chimney, check out our article.

Santa will begin his annual Christmas journey aboard his sleigh with Rudolph and the gang at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean before he travels West.

This is a well-travelled route for jolly old St Nick, he’ll travel the South Pacific first, then New Zealand and Australia - then they shoot up to Asia, across to Africa, then Western Europe (where we are!), Canada, the United States, Mexico, then Central and South America.

This is of course, dependent on the weather - ideally it’d be snowing to boost the big mans patented eco-friendly Christmas cheer powered sleigh - but regardless of the weather, rest assured that your presents will be underneath the tree come Christmas morning.

If you think you’ll be clever enough to catch Santa delivering presents in your home, think again - the guys been doing this for 2000 years - he’ll move on to the next house where all the kids are sleeping first. Do him a favour though and make sure you leave out some milk and cookies, it’s a long shift after all - you can even leave a carrot out for the reindeer if you’re feeling generous.

With Santa Claus joining the traffic cones on the Duke of Wellington's statue in Glasgow, some might say Scotland's 'Daft Days' have already returned (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

If you’re worried that your tenement flat no longer has a chimney thanks to some daft renovation back in the 70s, fear not, for Santa has a magic key which grants him access to all the closes and doors across Glasgow.

At time of writing, Santa is expected to launch for Christmas 2024 in 4 days and 17 hours. You can track his live location from NORAD by clicking here - or by using Google Santa tracker here.