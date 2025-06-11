Santander to shut down high street banks in and around Glasgow

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:49 BST

Santander will shut a nine banks on Scottish high streets across the country following the announcement that they plan to shut 95 sites across Britain.

The bank firm made the announcement in March this year, putting 750 workers at the site in fear of redundancy.

A spokesperson for Santander UK said at the time: “As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future.

“Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.

“Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.”

Santander will not shut their branches on Argyle Street or Byres Road - though they will shut their branches on St Vincent Street and Newtown Mearns.

The full list of Scottish Santander banks set to shut this Summer is:

  • Peterhead - June 16
  • Arbroath - June 17
  • Glasgow MX - June 23
  • Glasgow LDHQ - June 24
  • Musselburgh - June 30
  • Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire - July 7
  • Saltcoats, North Ayrshire - July 21
  • Wishaw, North Lanarkshire - July 22
  • Hawick - July 24
