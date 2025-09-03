Sauchiehall Street wedding venue banned from hosting events after noise complaints

A Glasgow wedding venue causing too much noise has been barred from operating as it has been “making life a misery” for neighbours living in the building.

The Haberdashery in Sauchiehall Street has been hosting events without council permission for three years. Today councillors voted to deny planning permission for it to host events and have“Sui Generis late-night use” although it still has the go-ahead to operate as a restaurant.

Speaking at the planning applications committee where the decision was made, councillor Paul Leinster said: “This business has been operating without consent for a fair amount of time. They seem to be given every opportunity to try to get their noise mitigation measures in place.”

The SNP councillor added: “All the while they have been making life a misery for their neighbours.” The meeting heard how residents had endured noise well in excess of recommendations for a good sleep.

Two noise impact assessments have been carried out – which revealed the din was above acceptable standards.

Although expressing sympathy with the business, councillor John Daly, Conservative, said: “I wouldn’t like to be living above a situation where we are looking at 100 times above the permissible level of noise and trying to get a decent nights sleep before going to work this morning.”

He continued: “We have responsibility for the residents living there.”

But voicing concern about the business potentially being lost, Councillor Jill Pidgeon, Labour said she wanted to grant planning permission with a condition or delay the decision.

The committee also heard that enforcement action from Glasgow City Council was pending to crack down on the venue operating without consent.

Councillors were told how dialogue had been taking place between the council and operators and officers had been engaging to look at options.

More than 100 people have voiced their support for the Haberdashery to be granted permission for partial use of its premises to host functions. But the council claim a large number of the letters came from clients of the venue and were variants of templates.

There were also six letters of objections from people living in the same tenement block.

Nine councillors voted to reject the retrospective application from Naff Events Ltd while five local politicians wanted to grant subject to conditions within three months.

Planning permission was refused for part use of the restaurant premises for Sui generis use as an art gallery, wedding venue and function space among other activities including Friday and Saturday opening until midnight.