SAY Awards: Scottish Album of the Year shortlist and Modern Scottish Classic winner announced
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) has today revealed the 10 Shortlisted albums now in the running for 2024’s Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award, with the winner set to gain the coveted title along with the £20,000 first prize.
It has also been announced that Martyn Bennett’s final studio album Grit will be awarded the 2024 Modern Scottish Classic Award, voted for by the 20 artists that made up this year’s SAY Award Longlist.
In the running for this year’s SAY Award are:
- Arab Strap - I'm totally fine with it, don't give a f*** anymore
- Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land?
- Becky Sikasa - The Writings and the Pictures and the Song
- corto.alto - Bad With Names
- Dead Pony - IGNORE THIS
- Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand - Willson Williams
- Lucia & The Best Boys - Burning Castles
- Rachel Sermanni - Dreamer Awake
- rEDOLENT - dinny greet
- Theo Bleak - Pain
Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand have been revealed as this year’s public vote winner - with the nine remaining Shortlisted albums were chosen by The SAY Award judging panel.
The overall winner is set to be revealed at this year’s Ceremony in Stirling’s Albert Halls on Thursday, October 24.
The Modern Scottish Classic Award, presented by the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), is an annual recognition of an iconic album from Scotland’s past that still inspires today. The award was voted for by 2024’s Longlisted artists, withMartyn Bennett’s Grit (2003) named this year’s Modern Scottish Classic.#
BJ Stewart, one of the founding members of the Martyn Bennett Trust and Martyn’s close friend and photographer, said: “The Martyn Bennett Trust is deeply honoured that Grit has been awarded the 2024 Modern Scottish Classic Award. This recognition is especially meaningful coming from fellow artists across Scotland's diverse music scene, reflecting the enduring impact of Martyn’s work.
"‘Grit’ unites ancient and modern sounds, blending traditions with contemporary influences and championing marginalised voices. We are thrilled that ‘Grit’ continues to inspire and influence musicians from so many different genres and backgrounds, much as Martyn himself sought to unite those elements in his work.
"This award reaffirms his vision of music as a force for connection and unity, as relevant today as it was in 2003. We are incredibly grateful to the Scottish Music Industry Association, The SAY Award nominees, and everyone who continues to celebrate Martyn’s music. Thank you.”
The five finalists for The Sound of Young Scotland Award (supported by Help Musicians, the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative through Creative Scotland and Youth Music) have also been announced. The award aims to stimulate and support the future of Scottish music, offering a funding package worth up to £10,000 to a young and emerging Scottish artist to assist them in creating their debut album. 2024’s finalists are: Alice Faye, Dillon Barrie, Goliath, Pippa Blundell and Spyres.
Robert Kilpatrick, CEO and Creative Director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), said: “Congratulations to the 10 incredible albums that have made The SAY Award Shortlist, as well as to our Sound of Young Scotland Award finalists and this year’s Modern Scottish Classic Award winner; Martyn Bennett's outstanding, innovative and much-loved record ‘Grit’. This is a fantastic representation of the strength and diversity of Scottish music – past, present and future.”
Now in its thirteenth year, previous winners of The SAY Award include; Young Fathers ‘Heavy Heavy’ (2023), Fergus McCreadie ‘Forest Floor’ (2022), Mogwai ‘As The Love Continues' (2021), Nova ‘Re-Up’ (2020), Auntie Flo ‘Radio Highlife’ (2019), Young Fathers ‘Cocoa Sugar’ (2018), Sacred Paws ‘Strike A Match’ (2017), Anna Meredith ‘Varmints’ (2016), Kathryn Joseph ‘Bones You Have Thrown Me And Blood I’ve Spilled’ (2015), Young Fathers ‘Tape Two’ (2014), RM Hubbert ‘Thirteen Lost & Found’ (2013) and the inaugural winner Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat ‘Everything’s Getting Older’ (2012).
SAY Award Ceremony tickets are on sale now via www.sayaward.com. £18 + booking fee
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.