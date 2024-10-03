Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The shortlist for Scotland’s top music award has been announced - with the potential winner in the running for a £20,000 prize.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) has today revealed the 10 Shortlisted albums now in the running for 2024’s Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award, with the winner set to gain the coveted title along with the £20,000 first prize.

It has also been announced that Martyn Bennett’s final studio album Grit will be awarded the 2024 Modern Scottish Classic Award, voted for by the 20 artists that made up this year’s SAY Award Longlist.

In the running for this year’s SAY Award are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arab Strap - I'm totally fine with it, don't give a f*** anymore

Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land?

Becky Sikasa - The Writings and the Pictures and the Song

corto.alto - Bad With Names

Dead Pony - IGNORE THIS

Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand - Willson Williams

Lucia & The Best Boys - Burning Castles

Rachel Sermanni - Dreamer Awake

rEDOLENT - dinny greet

Theo Bleak - Pain

Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand have been revealed as this year’s public vote winner - with the nine remaining Shortlisted albums were chosen by The SAY Award judging panel.

The overall winner is set to be revealed at this year’s Ceremony in Stirling’s Albert Halls on Thursday, October 24.

The Modern Scottish Classic Award, presented by the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), is an annual recognition of an iconic album from Scotland’s past that still inspires today. The award was voted for by 2024’s Longlisted artists, withMartyn Bennett’s Grit (2003) named this year’s Modern Scottish Classic.#

BJ Stewart, one of the founding members of the Martyn Bennett Trust and Martyn’s close friend and photographer, said: “The Martyn Bennett Trust is deeply honoured that Grit has been awarded the 2024 Modern Scottish Classic Award. This recognition is especially meaningful coming from fellow artists across Scotland's diverse music scene, reflecting the enduring impact of Martyn’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"‘Grit’ unites ancient and modern sounds, blending traditions with contemporary influences and championing marginalised voices. We are thrilled that ‘Grit’ continues to inspire and influence musicians from so many different genres and backgrounds, much as Martyn himself sought to unite those elements in his work.

"This award reaffirms his vision of music as a force for connection and unity, as relevant today as it was in 2003. We are incredibly grateful to the Scottish Music Industry Association, The SAY Award nominees, and everyone who continues to celebrate Martyn’s music. Thank you.”

The five finalists for The Sound of Young Scotland Award (supported by Help Musicians, the Scottish Government’s Youth Music Initiative through Creative Scotland and Youth Music) have also been announced. The award aims to stimulate and support the future of Scottish music, offering a funding package worth up to £10,000 to a young and emerging Scottish artist to assist them in creating their debut album. 2024’s finalists are: Alice Faye, Dillon Barrie, Goliath, Pippa Blundell and Spyres.

Robert Kilpatrick, CEO and Creative Director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), said: “Congratulations to the 10 incredible albums that have made The SAY Award Shortlist, as well as to our Sound of Young Scotland Award finalists and this year’s Modern Scottish Classic Award winner; Martyn Bennett's outstanding, innovative and much-loved record ‘Grit’. This is a fantastic representation of the strength and diversity of Scottish music – past, present and future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its thirteenth year, previous winners of The SAY Award include; Young Fathers ‘Heavy Heavy’ (2023), Fergus McCreadie ‘Forest Floor’ (2022), Mogwai ‘As The Love Continues' (2021), Nova ‘Re-Up’ (2020), Auntie Flo ‘Radio Highlife’ (2019), Young Fathers ‘Cocoa Sugar’ (2018), Sacred Paws ‘Strike A Match’ (2017), Anna Meredith ‘Varmints’ (2016), Kathryn Joseph ‘Bones You Have Thrown Me And Blood I’ve Spilled’ (2015), Young Fathers ‘Tape Two’ (2014), RM Hubbert ‘Thirteen Lost & Found’ (2013) and the inaugural winner Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat ‘Everything’s Getting Older’ (2012).

SAY Award Ceremony tickets are on sale now via www.sayaward.com. £18 + booking fee