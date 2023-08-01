With property prices soaring, mortgage rates rising, and a lack of affordable homes on the market, many families are looking for new ways to maximise their budget, while still securing their dream home – and rule-breaking architect Danny Campbell has proven it can be done for thousands less than the average flat.
Three years ago, the new Scotland’s Home of the Year judge bought an ex-council house in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, for £80,000, and after clever renovations to improve the layout and design, the property is now a welcoming, comfortable space for his family of five.
1. Property expert Chris Breckenridge, a partner at Scotland’s premier estate agent Corum, has estimated the property could now fetch as much as £130,000.
Focusing on adapting the layout to be more functional and family-friendly Danny, founder of architecture firm HOKO Design, decided to strip the property back to its bones, budgeting £30,000 to transform the space into a visually exciting home filled with colour and light.
2. Before
While many homeowners believe more space means more individual rooms, Danny realised the original layout could be vastly improved by removing a bedroom, taking full advantage of the property’s square footage.
3. Before
Embracing the principle of “less is more”, the dad-of-three ripped down a partition between two small and awkward bedrooms, allowing for the creation of a more efficient bedroom and bathroom, while also removing a dropped ceiling from the hallway to allow light to flow throughout.
4. After
The design adjustments also allowed for an en-suite to be added to the master bedroom, while strategically placing the kitchen along the back wall of the main living area meant every inch of floor space could be utilised. To provide efficient storage, recesses and niches were retrofitted with handy alcoves, shelves and drawers, and the dining room table was also built with hidden compartments.