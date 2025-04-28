Anecdotally, Glaswegians will know that we have some of the worst roads in the country - seemingly dozens of new potholes pop up everyday, while maybe one gets filled in a week with what seems like wet tissue paper, destined to open up as soon as a Fiat 500 rolls over it.
Potholes as big as craters are common around Glasgow, particularly anywhere outside of the city centre - and even on main thoroughfares like the Clydeside Expressway.
An online resource called FixMyStreet allows Scots to input open case pothole data for each of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.
In total Scotland’s council areas have 43,236 open pothole reporta.
Here are the top ten worst-hit councils with open pothole reports on the FixMyStreet platform.
