It occured on the line between Glasgow and Motherwell, with emergency services attending the scene.

ScotRail reported that due to the incident, services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh, via Shotts may be ‘cancelled, delayed or revised’.

One service between Edinburgh and Glasgow has already been cancelled.

Rail passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow could face delays or cancellations amid reports of a person being struck by a train on Friday (May 27).

In a post on Twitter, ScotRail wrote: “NEW: Due to an incident involving the emergency services, train services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts may be cancelled, delayed or revised.