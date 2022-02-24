ScotRail: Some Glasgow services delayed due to snow

ScotRail confirmed this morning that most of its services are running as usual, despite snow covering large parts of Scotland.
Only two services have been cancelled so far this morning, both due to faults with an earlier train - rather than anything to do with the weather.
However, services between Glasgow and Oban, and Glasgow and Inverness, have been delayed because of ‘severe weather disruption’.
This has meant that speed restrictions have been put in place.
